Toyota Highlander Vs. Hyundai Ioniq 9 Vs. Kia EV9 - Which One Will Soccer Moms Want?

Is Toyota finally getting serious about EVs? The recently revealed Highlander EV, a proper family-friendly electric SUV with three rows of seats, would seem to suggest so. It’s not just that Toyota wants to compete in this segment; its entrant seems well equipped to match its biggest rivals spec-for-spec. Toyota definitely benchmarked the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9 when creating the Highlander EV. That makes sense, as the Korean options were the first mainstream three-row EVs to come in below the Rivian R1S's and Tesla Model X's price point. The Highlander, EV9, and Ioniq 9 are all pretty similar in size, specs, and features, although the two Korean models’ 800-volt platform gives them a clear edge in charging time.



