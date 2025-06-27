Toyota Hypes Gazoo Racing's 600HP 4 Cylinder Engine

It’s been over a year since Toyota announced a new family of four-cylinder combustion engines, to be offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged flavors. These upcoming gas engines, planned with displacements of 1.5 liters and 2.0 liters, are said to be smaller and lighter. While efficiency is the primary goal, performance won’t be overlooked. The larger of the two engines is getting the Gazoo Racing treatment, already previewed in the GR Yaris M concept. The wild mid-engine hot hatch took us by surprise when it debuted as a concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January. Sporting the new “G20E” engine mounted above the rear axle, the pocket rocket featured an IHI turbocharger, pushing output to around 400-450 hp. However, German magazine Auto Motor und Sport has now learned from Toyota engineers that there’s potential for much more: “With a larger turbocharger, more than 600 hp is easily possible.”



