Toyota In Final Stages Of Testing A Raptor Killing Tundra

emember that Desert Chase Toyota Tundra concept from last year's SEMA show? It was the one with skid plates, oversized lights, long-travel suspension and 37-inch General Grabbers all around, plus two in the bed. It's effectively a trophy-style truck that looked like a vision of Toyota's Ford Raptor fighter—except Toyota was clear at the time that it was just a concept. Turns out, it might be more than that, as The Drive has learned a production version of the truck is being tested right now.





