Toyota In The Process Of Deciding On Killing ICE Only Vehicles

Every company, whether it makes gadgets or home entertainment or software, wants its own technology to win. But it also has to go where the market is going. I'd say that's even tougher in the automotive world these days as global regulations push car companies toward a zero-emission future.

The world's largest automaker by production and sales volume, Toyota, gets this too. And even as it's been behind the curve on purely electric vehicles, its success with hybrids has it plotting the end of pure internal combustion.