Toyota Introduce The 300HP GR Yaris Aero Performance Package, The Making Of A 2800 Lb Rocket

The moment Japanese lovers of hot hatches have been waiting for is here: carmaker Toyota announced orders for the revised GR Yaris are being accepted in the country, with actual sales set to start on May 6. But what really gets our blood pumping is the announcement of a factory-installed Aero Performance Package. The GR Yaris breed was born over at Toyota back in 2020, being a product of the company's Gazoo Racing (GR) division. What it means is that the model benefits from the experience the division has gained in various competitions over the years, and makes it available for, well, pretty much everyone with a taste for driving fast. In its current form, the GR Yaris was shown at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon in the first month of this year, so we already know a thing or two about what to expect. Here's a rundown of that before getting into what the Aero Performance Package is all about.



