Toyota Introduces New Paint Finish For Those Who Won't Mantain Their Car

In a quest to further expand the customer base of the Crown Series in Japan, Toyota is set to unveil limited-production special editions with cool and attractive features. The first one is the Crown Crossover Limited Matte Metal, coming with a new kind of paint that is easier to live with compared to your typical matte wraps and finishes.



The “Limited Matte Metal” edition is based on the high-spec Toyota Crown Crossover RS Advanced, adding a few unique touches in terms of the exterior and interior design. The highlight, of course, is the Matte Metal finish which is said to overcome the shortcomings usually associated with matte paints. This happens thanks to a new surface treatment called “TM Coat” – an extra thin coating that protects the matte paint and makes it stain-resistant.





Read Article