Toyota Introduces Texas Trim For 2025 Sequoia Along With Eye Watering Price Increases

The Toyota Sequoia family has stepped into the 2025 model year in the United States. The SUV features several novelties, is significantly pricier on upper trim levels, and has gained a brand-new edition called the 1794.

As you probably know, this Texax-themed model has been available on the Tundra for quite a while, so its absence from the Sequoia was quite strange. However, the 2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794 is here and boasts several enhancements over the rest of the lineup.

According to the car manufacturer, picking up this variant will get you 20-inch alloys, multiple chrome appointments, a tow tech package with a Wi-Fi camera for the trailer, a panoramic glass roof, and brown leather upholstery. The front seats feature heating, massaging, and ventilation functions. The vehicle has second-row captain's chairs, too, exclusive floor mats, JBL audio, and the familiar 14-inch infotainment system.