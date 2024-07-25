Toyota Introduces The 4 Day Work Week Revolutionizing Office Life

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to introduce a new work system this year that will allow some clerical and technical employees who are not directly involved in production to take three days off in a week, it has been learned.

Their total working time and salary levels will not be changed. The new system is intended to increase employees’ motivation and keep skilled workers on staff by allowing them to choose their working days at their discretion.

Currently, Toyota uses a flextime system in which working times are staggered but are set at a minimum of 2 hours per day. The new system will eliminate this minimum and instead allow employees to work longer hours on some days so that they can have more days off while maintaining the same total working hours.