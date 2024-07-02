Toyota Invests $1.3 Billion In Kentucky EV Plant

Toyota announced an additional $1.3 billion of investment at its Georgetown, Kentucky plant today. The brand said in a statement that the investment will be earmarked for assembling its upcoming three-row electric SUV for the U.S. market.

The new investment will also support the construction of a new battery assembly line. This complements Toyota's plans to assemble batteries at its North Carolina facility. With this latest investment, Toyota's commitment to electrification in the U.S. amounts to nearly $10 billion.






