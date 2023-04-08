Toyota Invests $11 Million In Indiana School To Start Teaching STEM Programs

Toyota invested $11.1 million in schools in Indiana to boost their STEM programs. The investment supports future STEM careers in the area, including job opportunities in the auto industry.

During the unveiling of the new Grand Highlander three-row SUV, the Japanese automaker also announced an $803 million investment in Indiana. The $803 million includes investments toward producing two new SUVs—one being the 2024 Grand Highlander. It also includes Toyota USA Foundations’ $11.1 million investment in schools in Indiana.

“Today is another Toyota Terrific day for the state as they roll out their first Grand Highlanders down the production line,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “And not only that—we also celebrate Toyota’s continued contribution to early learning programs, which will further help strengthen investments we’re making across the state and set the stage for some of our youngest Hoosiers to pursue a future in STEM.”