Toyota Is Building A Dedicated Sports Car Without A Partner

Developing a dedicated sports car is no easy task. Automakers must engineer bespoke parts for a model that won’t sell in large numbers. Without the ability to spread costs by sharing components with mainstream cars and SUVs, achieving economies of scale becomes nearly impossible. Slapping on a high price tag to recoup the investment risks alienating buyers in an already fragile niche. Accountants would argue that the math rarely works in a sports car’s favor. The solution? A joint effort to build twinned cars and sell enough units for the financials to make sense. Toyota is no stranger to partnerships, having teamed up with Subaru for the GR86/BRZ and with BMW for the Supra/Z4. But can the world’s largest car company really go solo on such a risky endeavor?



Read Article