Toyota Is Building A New Race Car, But No One Knows What It Is

Ahead of the Tokyo Auto Salon later this month Toyota has put out a teaser of its upcoming GT3 race car, based on an as-yet-unseen sports car. This silhouette is too low and long to be Supra based, and too muscular to be GR 86. In profile this new race car looks a lot more like a Mercedes-AMG GT than anything currently in the Toyota lineup. It would make sense for Toyota to jump into the GT3 racing waters, however, as pretty much every other automaker in the world is already there. Lexus has a two-car RC F GT3 effort in IMSA, as well as a few running in Japan’s Super GT, but nothing specifically Toyota-branded. This new racer would see Toyota eligible for dozens of racing series all over the world, including prestigious races like the Daytona 24, Sebring 12, Nurburgring 24, Spa 24, Bathurst 12, and many others.



Read Article