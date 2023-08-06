Toyota Is Disgusted With The Americanization Of Le Mans Safety Rules

Instead of neutralising the race with the use of three safety cars, as has been the case in the World Endurance Championship’s blue riband event in recent years, a new procedure has been introduced this year that will see the whole field packed up behind a single safety car prior to each restart.

Additionally, any car that is behind the class leader in the safety car queue will be permitted to overtake the safety car, complete a lap and rejoin at the back of the pack, in similar fashion to the system used in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in America.

The cars will also perform a procedure called the ‘drop-back’ that will see the LMP2 and GTE Am runners separated from the Hypercars competing for overall honours.