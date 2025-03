An electric successor to the Toyota Yaris is in the company's plans – but now is not the right moment for it, bosses have told Autocar. The supermini is the Japanese brand's best seller in the UK and second best in Europe. It sold some 22,000 examples here last year, making up around 21% of its sales. When asked about a Yaris EV joining the line-up, Toyota Europe product and marketing boss Andrea Carlucci told Autocar: “This is the idea, but now it is not something we talk about.



Read Article