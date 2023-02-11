Toyota Issues 9.2% Raise To Non-Union Workers After UAW Deals

Toyota is raising the wages of its factory workers — all of them non-unionized — after the UAW strikes at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis culminated in pay hikes for unionized employees.

"We value our employees and their contributions, and we show it by offering robust compensation packages that we continually review to ensure that we remain competitive within the automotive industry," Chris Reynolds, executive vice president of corporate resources for Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement.



