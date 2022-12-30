Toyota Issues A Pair Of Technical Service Bulletins For Tundra Engine Issues

In production since 2021 for the 2022 model year, the third-generation Tundra still is hampered by a plethora of issues, both large and small. On the upside, Toyota continues to address these issues, albeit mostly through technical service bulletins rather than safety recalls filed with the NHTSA.



Many owners of the 2022 to 2023 model year Tundra have complained about a pop/clunk noise on initial engine start, coming from under the half-ton pickup truck. According to technical service bulletin 0110-22, this condition affects both U.S.- and Mexico-spec vehicles. The condition usually occurs after the engine hasn’t been started for an extended period.





