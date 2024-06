Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab said on Thursday it has suspended production and delivery of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles until it can address an air bag issue.

The automaker said earlier that it was recalling 145,000 2024 model year Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX vehicles in the United States because the curtain shield airbag on the driver’s side may not deploy as intended during certain crashes if the driver’s window is rolled down.