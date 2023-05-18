Toyota Just Can't Stop Teasing The Upcoming 2024 Tacoma

The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be unveiled on Friday, which makes the image you see below the last #TacoTuesday teaser before we get to see the new 'Taco in all its glory. Not that there's much still left to find out. The design leaked earlier this month, following patent sketches finding their way onto the internet in January. Thanks to several teasers, we already know almost everything there is to know about the upcoming mid-size pickup truck. It will be available with a manual gearbox, the TRD Pro trim will have Fox shocks and disc brakes, and Toyota is introducing an all-new Trailhunter trim, likely as the top-spec model.



