Toyota Kills $10,000 Corolla Model In Japan

$10,000 cars still exist–you just have to know where to look for them. One place is India, where you can pay even less than that for a brand-new Skoda crossover or a Honda sedan. In Japan, Toyota sells this dirt-cheap Corolla. It looks different from the globally available model since it's based on the previous generation sold only in certain markets. This "E160" differs from the larger "E170" we got here in North America. Available as the Corolla Axio sedan and Corolla Fielder wagon, the refreshingly basic compact car will go out of production in late October 2025, according to an announcement made today by Toyota Japan. Also available in a dedicated version for driving schools, the sedan costs 1,639,600 yen for the base trim with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. That works out to only $10,800. Customers only pay 1,913,000 yen ($12,600) even when opting for all-wheel drive and a CVT.



