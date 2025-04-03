Toyota Land Cruiser Becomes A Theft Magnet In Japan

Toyota is used to scoring plenty of places in vehicle league tables, whether it’s outright sales, reliability or the number of years a model will survive before succumbing to the crusher. And this week the automaker so comprehensively dominated a table, it took every single one of the 10 spots. But on this occasion Toyota won’t be celebrating, because the list is of the most-stolen vehicles in Japan. The Japan General Insurance Association has been collating data on the car thefts every year since 2000 and between them, Toyota and Lexus locked out the first 10 places in the 2024 study. But there’s one model the thieves really can’t get enough of.



