Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Lands In Thailand With Four Different Models

Five months after its global reveal, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has officially arrived in Thailand, the very place it is built. The launch also serves as a showcase moment, with Toyota using the occasion to show how central this compact off-roader is to the broader Land Cruiser lineup, supported by four concepts and a wide range of accessories that set the tone.

Those concepts go by the names Meridian, Nature Explorer, Legendary, and Street Cruiser. Each one is designed to showcase the customization potential of the new ladder-frame SUV, focused on off-road versatility, overlanding, vintage looks, and sportiness.