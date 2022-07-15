Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300 Convertible Is More Proof That Money Does Not Equal Taste

The Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300 has gotten a lot of love from aftermarket companies, but noone went as far as the pictured custom-made convertible variant of the off-roader that was recently spotted in the United Arab Emirates.

The Land Cruiser is known for its off-road credentials and durability, but also for its roominess and practicality. It seems that the combination of those features prompted someone to convert it into a safari vehicle by chopping off the roof. The result was posted on Instagram by user Lc300.qa, who is also a fellow Land Cruiser owner.
 



