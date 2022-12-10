Toyota Leadership Clueless As To Why They Are Getting Heat For No Solid EV Plans

Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.

The world’s largest automaker stands by its position to not rush into electric vehicles despite the overwhelming demand growing in every primary market.

 



