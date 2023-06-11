Toyota Less Than Thrilled That It Is Not The Standard for EV Production

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is reportedly striving to match the production pace of EV giant Tesla Inc. The challenge lies on the production line where Tesla’s groundbreaking gigacasting methodology is redefining the rules of the game.



Toyota is making significant progress in solid-state battery technology and heavily investing in the US EV market. Yet, it finds itself in a challenging position due to Tesla’s innovative assembly process, termed “gigacasting” by CEO Elon Musk, Financial Times (FT) reported.





Read Article