Toyota Livens Up 2027 GR86 With New Paint And Interior Colors

The Toyota GR86 is returning for 2027, bringing a new Thunder exterior and a new Cockpit Red interior. A new throttle calibration, which enables a sportier feedback and a transmission fine-tuning, along with an improved downshift feel, is part of the plan. A third-generation model is expected to debut around 2028.

The second-generation Toyota GR86 has been on the market since 2021, with minor updates. Previously known as the Scion FR-S in North America, the GR89 is still far from an actual facelift and a new generation. So, the 2027 update is the best that Toyota can do for the moment.