Toyota Livens Up 2027 GR86 With New Paint And Interior Colors

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:20:22 AM

Views : 332 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The Toyota GR86 is returning for 2027, bringing a new Thunder exterior and a new Cockpit Red interior. A new throttle calibration, which enables a sportier feedback and a transmission fine-tuning, along with an improved downshift feel, is part of the plan. A third-generation model is expected to debut around 2028.
     
The second-generation Toyota GR86 has been on the market since 2021, with minor updates. Previously known as the Scion FR-S in North America, the GR89 is still far from an actual facelift and a new generation. So, the 2027 update is the best that Toyota can do for the moment.
 


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Toyota Livens Up 2027 GR86 With New Paint And Interior Colors

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