Toyota Lowers Standards On Parts To Keep Production Moving

Toyota's defining trait as a carmaker is quality above all else. That kind of absolutism, though, can bring Toyota's production lines to a halt when parts are in short supply like they are in 2021. So, to keep things running, Toyota has finally started using parts with inconsequential defects just to keep production going. "We are careful about the outside of our vehicles, the parts you can easily see. But there are plenty of places that people don't notice unless they really take a good look," said Toyota's Takefumi Shiga, chief project leader for vehicle development, at a briefing on Tuesday attended by Reuters.



