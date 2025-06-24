Toyota Markets Land Cruiser As A Delivery Van In The EU

The new Land Cruiser isn’t just a rugged off-roader anymore, it’s also the latest addition to Toyota’s professional workhorse lineup in the UK. In a factory-backed conversion, Toyota has turned the SUV into a commercial vehicle by swapping out the rear seats for a cavernous cargo area, all while keeping its serious off-road hardware intact.

On top of that, Toyota has confirmed that all UK and European versions of the Land Cruiser will adopt a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain by the end of the year.