Toyota May Be Bringing Back The Land Cruiser

Toyota killed the Land Cruiser for the United States after the 2021 model year, but the legendary off-roader has remained on sale elsewhere. The J300 Land Cruiser uses a twin-turbo V6 in place of its predecessor’s thirst V8 but remains a superbly capable SUV. Lexus still sells the related LX here, and we’re now hearing that Toyota may bring back the Land Cruiser, despite its slow sales numbers.

Speaking to MotorTrend, Toyota president of sales Jack Hollis said that the brand will likely bring the SUV back to the States, but he declined to elaborate on how or when it could happen.