Toyota May Be Considering A New Smaller Mid-Engined Minivan

What with the Supra and Land Cruiser back in the Toyota stable, the company (and the industry at large) has been on a bit of a retro kick. A recent report from Japan’s Best Car says the next member of Toyota’s back catalog to get a modern reimaging is the Previa. Like any unconfirmed rumor like this, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt. But that didn’t stop us from wondering: Should Toyota bring the Previa back? For those either too young or not into old Toyotas enough to remember, the Previa was the minivan Toyota sold in North America in the ’90s. It was shaped like an egg and mid-engined, housing a four-cylinder underneath the front seats, of all places. It was, to put it nicely, a bit of an odd duck even when it was new, and has since become a bit of a cult classic.



