Toyota May Be Working On A Rugged Land Cruiser Like Minivan

As everyone waits for Toyota’s compact-sized Land Cruiser to show up, a new rumor out of Japan suggests the company might be cooking up something a little less expected, but equally interesting. Instead of another SUV or truck, this one’s a minivan with a crossover attitude. The model in question is likely the production version of the Toyota X-Van Gear Concept that first surfaced in 2023. The last real update on the concept came in March 2024, when a batch of patent drawings made the rounds online. Toyota hasn’t said a word about a production launch, but Japanese outlet Motor Fan has brought the rumors back to life, citing unnamed insiders. According to their report, the minivan could make its debut sometime between October 2025 and spring 2026.



Read Article