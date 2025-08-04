Toyota May Bring Coveted GRMN Badged Corolla Hot Hatch To The US

While Gazoo Racing and the GR badge have become synonymous with Toyota performance both on the street and on the track, there's a variant for even more special models. The GRMN badge, standing for "Gazoo Racing Meister of the Nürburgring," appears only on the hottest versions of GR products. Based on some up-close photos shared on Facebook, it looks like it will appear on the upgraded GR Corolla coming to America. Based on the photos in the private Facebook post linked above, it seems Toyota brought the camouflaged GR, or GRMN, Corolla to some kind of car-related event for the public to see. As the up-close photos show, a badge that's wider than would be necessary for the letters "G" and "R" appears under the vinyl wrap. It's also tight enough to make out an "N" at the end.



Read Article