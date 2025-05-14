Toyota May Buy Up Struggling EV Brand

Many have lamented Toyota’s slow transition to battery-electric vehicles, but it’s now investing heavily in them, particularly in the Chinese market. The Japanese automaker’s next step could be to acquire one of China’s many small EV brands that have run into financial troubles: Neta. Toyota has often been criticized for its slow move into the world of battery-electric vehicles. However, it’s finally starting to invest more heavily in them, with a particular focus on the Chinese market. The next logical step for the Japanese automaker could be to acquire one of China’s many small, struggling EV brands, and specifically, Neta.



