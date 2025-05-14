Toyota May Buy Up Struggling EV Brand

Many have lamented Toyota’s slow transition to battery-electric vehicles, but it’s now investing heavily in them, particularly in the Chinese market. The Japanese automaker’s next step could be to acquire one of China’s many small EV brands that have run into financial troubles: Neta.

 
