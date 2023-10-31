Toyota May Equip Next Gen Supra With Both ICE And EV Versions

While we eagerly await the unveiling of the hotter GRMN-branded Supra, Toyota is discreetly developing the next generation of its sports car, rumored to make its debut as soon as 2025 (likely as a 2026MY in North America). Initially, the sixth-gen Toyota Supra was anticipated to be exclusively available with a fully electric powertrain.



However, given the recent slowdown in electric vehicle (EV) investments, along with Toyota’s “multi-pathway approach” to lowering emissions, it wouldn’t be surprising if that plan were to change. News from Japan now suggests that the Supra’s replacement may also be offered with an internal combustion engine (ICE).





