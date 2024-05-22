Toyota May Introduce An Automatic Version Of The GR Corolla For Enthusiasts That Won't Take The Time To Learn How To Drive A Stick

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the best hot hatches money can buy. While we're delighted that it comes with three pedals and a six-speed manual, the lack of an automatic has hindered its appeal somewhat. But that may soon change, with Toyota executives hinting at a potential automatic GR Corolla, reports Drive. At an Australian media briefing, journalists asked Toyota Gazoo Racing President Tomoya Takahashi if an automatic is in the cards for the GR Corolla. "If there is customer demand, maybe," said Takahashi-san. Based on Australian sales of the GR Supra and GR86, it would appear that there is a strong demand for automatic-equipped performance cars.



