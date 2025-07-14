Toyota May Power New GR Celica With Top Secret Power Plant

Toyota has been secretly working on the Celica, and information about the future sports car leaked despite the automaker's intention to keep it behind closed doors. Now, the Japanese media reports that the Celica might change the usual front-engine layout for something sportier.

Toyota sent the Celica off through the back door in 2006 after 36 years on the market. However, nostalgia must have struck the Japanese automaker's executives and convinced them to bring it back. After years of speculation, it will finally arrive.