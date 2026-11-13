Toyota May Produce Inexpensive KEI Sports Car After All

Agent009 submitted on 11/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:31:17 PM

Views : 774 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Remember the S-FR? The cute little sports car debuted as a concept at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show, promising an affordable, lightweight alternative to larger performance cars. However, much to the dismay of budget-conscious enthusiasts, Toyota never gave it the green light for production, leaving the rear-wheel-drive coupe on the long list of promising concepts that never made it to showrooms.
 
Now, there's a glimmer of hope that the S-FR could finally happen, albeit in a very different form. According to a new report from Japanese publication Response, Toyota is considering reviving the nameplate as a tiny rear-wheel-drive sports car built to kei-car specifications. If the rumors are accurate, the production model could arrive as early as next year.


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Toyota May Produce Inexpensive KEI Sports Car After All

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