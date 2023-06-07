Toyota May Share EV Technology With Subaru, Mazda, And Suzuki

Toyota’s new CEO, Koji Sato, has big plans for the company, which he hopes to transform into an EV juggernaut, and ward off the threat of rivals like Tesla. To help generate more scale, it may share its new battery technology with its partners, like Subaru, Mazda, Suzuki, and others. As part of its plan for the future, Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030, about half of which will be based on a newly designed EV platform that it will roll out in 2026. This new platform could someday offer ranges of as many as 932 miles (1,500 km), thanks to new battery technology.



