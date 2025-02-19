Toyota Meets The UK EV Mandate Head On With 2025 Urban Cruiser

Toyota just took to the World Wide Web to announce the specifications of the Urban Cruiser for the United Kingdom. The new electric crossover, which premiered a couple of months ago, will be available locally in three trim levels with two battery packs.

The base model is called the Icon and features 18-inch alloy wheels, a pre-collision system, lane trace assist, road sign assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, reversing camera, and driver monitoring camera. This grade also gets 12-color ambient lighting, wireless smartphone integration, a 10.1-inch multimedia display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, black fabric upholstery, and a 49 kWh battery pack.

Customers looking for a better-equipped trim level will be able to pick the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Design. This variant features all of the above and adds a wiper de-icer, auto-folding side mirrors with heating, air vents for the rear passengers, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Excel tops the family and brings a panoramic view monitor, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic roof with manual sunshade, LED headlights, a bi-tone exterior paint finish, 19-inch wheels, part-synthetic leather upholstery, and a JBL premium sound system, as well as a larger battery pack with a 61 kWh capacity.