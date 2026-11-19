Japanese automakers will standardize vehicle materials and parts, starting with steel, resins and wire harnesses, to strengthen the industry's competitive edge against overseas rivals, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Thursday.
Through cooperation across manufacturers, the association aims to gradually expand the range of standardized parts and materials to cut procurement costs. Automakers hope to devote more resources to areas such as next-generation vehicles amid rising competition from overseas rivals.
The move could help suppliers win higher-volume orders, but it may also intensify price competition by making it difficult for companies to differentiate their products, analysts say.
Read Article