Toyota No Longer Has The Best Selling Car In The World For 2023 - We Give You One Guess Who Is

It’s confirmed: the Tesla Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, marking the first time an EV has topped the global car sales charts.

The Model Y, which has been on sale since 2022, has spearheaded the continued success of Elon Musk’s EV firm, occupying the spot as the UK’s best-selling electric car for two years running and picking up from where the Tesla Model 3 saloon left off in 2021.

With over 1.2 million units sold last year, Tesla’s electric family SUV beat long-time global bestsellers such as the hybrid Toyota RAV4 SUV – 2022’s chart topper – as well the historical best-selling car of all time, the Toyota Corolla.