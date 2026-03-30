Toyota North America VP Becomes The Latest To Claim They Are Working On Tesla Killers

Toyota Motor North America’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Mark Templin, has made a big claim, stating the company is working on creating electric vehicles that turn out to be “Tesla killers.” Tesla has ruled the EV market for a long time, and there has been no brand thus far that could knock it off the throne. Now though, Toyota may have produced EVs that can actually take on Tesla. At present, Toyota’s share in the U.S. EV market is less than 2%, and the automaker aims to increase its share to 15%. Just recently, Toyota invested $1 billion between its Kentucky and Indiana plants.



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