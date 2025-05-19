Toyota Offered To Help Nissan After Failed Merger With Honda

Agent009 submitted on 5/19/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:32:34 AM

Views : 994 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On December 23, 2024, Nissan and Honda signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a potential merger. However, the negotiations didn’t last long before the two Japanese automakers parted ways. On February 13, 2025, the companies officially ended talks, partly because Nissan was against becoming a Honda subsidiary. While the two are still collaborating on electrification and software, a full-blown merger is off the table.
 
Before the deal collapsed, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said in January at CES that Nissan never approached Toyota about a super-merger. He believes it wouldn’t have happened anyway, as creating a single mega-company would likely have violated anti-monopoly laws. However, it has now emerged that Toyota allegedly reached out to Nissan about a possible alliance following the failed merger with Honda.


Read Article


Toyota Offered To Help Nissan After Failed Merger With Honda

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)