Toyota Offered To Help Nissan After Failed Merger With Honda

On December 23, 2024, Nissan and Honda signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a potential merger. However, the negotiations didn’t last long before the two Japanese automakers parted ways. On February 13, 2025, the companies officially ended talks, partly because Nissan was against becoming a Honda subsidiary. While the two are still collaborating on electrification and software, a full-blown merger is off the table. Before the deal collapsed, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said in January at CES that Nissan never approached Toyota about a super-merger. He believes it wouldn’t have happened anyway, as creating a single mega-company would likely have violated anti-monopoly laws. However, it has now emerged that Toyota allegedly reached out to Nissan about a possible alliance following the failed merger with Honda.



