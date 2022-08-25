Toyota Offering Factory ECU Tunes For Enthusiasts Wanting More Power

Toyota has announced that the GR Yaris, the little brother to the US-bound GR Corolla, will be headed to the brand's Kinto Factory lineup. Usually, that would be pretty dull news until you learn that "Kinto Factory" means factory tuning upgrades from Toyota itself. Thanks to this latest upgrade, GR Yaris owners are getting a boost in torque of 15 lb-ft - direct from the OEM, which means the warranty remains unaffected.

Previously, this torque level was available only to owners of the GR Yaris Morizo - the hot-footed version of the hatch specifically requested by Toyota's President, Akio Toyoda. Fun fact, Morizo is the pseudonym Toyoda used to go racing under to remain anonymous in the motorsport scene.