Toyota Opening The Skunkworks, New GR Models To Debut Next Week

Just a few short years ago, we would have been justified in calling Toyota a boring brand that had become a shadow of what it once was, but that has all changed with the introduction of exciting cars like the GR Supra and the infinitely chuckable GR86. The automaker finally has its mojo back, and it is using the momentum created by these new cars to continue advancing its high-performance Gazoo Racing division.

The skunkworks division of Toyota has been very busy both on the track and off it, and now the Japanese company has announced that it will be revealing a pair of new vehicles at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022. We'll have to wait for the show to run from January 14-16 to see these in full, but in the meantime, here are some shadowy teaser images.