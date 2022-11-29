Toyota Opens Investigation In To bZ4X After Danish Test Reveals Range Is Only Half Of What Is Claimed

Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.



And now questions are being asked about the validity of Toyota’s electric driving range figures. In tests carried out by Scandinavian journalists the bZ4X managed only half as many miles as the company claims, prompting Toyota in Europe and Japan to open a joint investigation.



