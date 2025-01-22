Toyota Overtakes Tesla As World's Most Valuable Auto Brand

Brand Finance has published its annual Global 500 report for 2025, and the situation isn't rosy for the most valuable EV automaker in the world – partly because of the man who helped shape it into the powerhouse of today.

Leading brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance has a tradition – every year, its team of dedicated experts puts 5k of the biggest brands to the test, then publishes over 100 reports to specifically rank brands across all sectors and countries. However, their most important study is always the annual Brand Finance Global 500 ranking, where we will find "the world's top 500 most valuable and strongest global brands."

Two years ago, the Tesla 'marvel kid' of the automotive industry jumped 19 spots, overshooting Toyota and Mercedes-Benz, and became one of the world's top ten most valuable brands in Brand Finance's 2023 World's Most Valuable Brands rankings. Well, the miracle didn't last too long – this year's Brand Finance Global 500 ranking puts Tesla back in its place, dropping to the 36th spot overall. The explanation, according to the study's authors, is pretty simple.