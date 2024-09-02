Toyota Owner Finds Their bZX4 And Ocean Going Don't Go Together

A driver plunged their car into the water in Lynn. They walked away, forgetting that the Toyota wasn't in Park. The crossover rolled down into the water as the passenger uselessly tried to stop it and eventually went down with it.



The driver and passenger were trying to have a quiet lunch with a view. Minutes into their lunch, the driver got out of the car and walked to a trash can but forgot to put the transmission in Park. Predictably, the car started to roll down toward the water with the passenger inside.



A call shortly after 01:30 PM alerted the emergency crew, who rushed to the scene to pull a Toyota from the water at the Blossom Street Pier Ferry Terminal in Lynn, Massachusetts. They found the vehicle completely submerged.



CLOSE CALL: A car crashed into the ocean in Lynn this afternoon, but thankfully everyone was able to escape.







