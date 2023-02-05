Toyota Patents A Manual Transmission For Hybrids

The rise of electrified vehicles has been taken as one more nail in the coffin of the manual transmission. But Toyota could be working to ensure that hybrid vehicles don’t mean the end of selecting your own gears.
 
The automaker recently filed a patent application on a system that would facilitate the use of a manual transmission in hybrid vehicles. The system would manage the interplay between the internal combustion engine, the electric motor, and their requirements on the transmission.


