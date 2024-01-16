Toyota Patents System To Monitor Driving Style And Critique Your Skills

Vehicle alerts have been around for several years in different form factors. Navigation software can warn about various traffic-related hazards, including accidents, potholes, and speed traps.

However, Toyota believes drivers need alerts for dangerous situations that aren't directly related to traffic but could represent a potential danger.

The company generally refers to these situations as "risks," explaining that the most efficient way to determine them comes down to the driver's behavior behind the wheel.



