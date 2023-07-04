Toyota Planning New EV Platform In New Electrification Strategy

Now under the leadership of Koji Sato, Toyota is said to be rethinking its electric vehicle strategy and could be planning a new dedicated EV platform as well as significant changes to the way it builds cars. Individuals with knowledge of what the carmaker is working on assert that under the leadership of Sato, it recognizes that it needs to match the design and manufacturing innovations developed by Tesla. One part of this could be to launch an EV-only architecture. Toyota started a review of its electric car strategy last year and is keen to reduce production costs and increase margins. While Toyota’s current e-TNGA platform does support EVs, it is also used by combustion and hybrid models, all of which are built together on the same line. It is understood that a number of planned vehicles that were going to use the e-TNGA platform have been delayed or canceled, Reuters reports.



